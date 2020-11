Woman faces OWI charge after crashing into Hammond home, police say

HAMMOND — Impaired driving was a factor in a crash that caused severe damage to a family's home, police said.

Taylor Ruiz, 27, of Hammond, has been charged after driving into a residence Sunday evening, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg. Ruiz faces charges of operating while intoxicated and endangering a person, according to police reports.

At 6:51 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1900 block of 175th Street, Kellogg said. First responders found a vehicle wrecked into a home.

Residents were present at the time of the crash, but no one was injured. However, there was severe damage to the residence, Kellogg said.

After the crash, Ruiz was arrested and booked into Lake County Jail.

