HAMMOND — A 26-year-old Hammond woman was killed in a homicide after an argument with a man in the parking lot outside Coach's Corner, authorities said.
Hammond police responded to the scene, 6208 Kennedy Avenue, at 1:26 a.m. Sunday and located the woman, who had died at the scene after being shot. She was identified as Katelyn Golden, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
No information is available about the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at (219) 852-2977.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.