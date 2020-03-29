Woman flees toll plaza crash scene, cited for drug use, police say

LAKE STATION — A Chicago woman was cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after fleeing a crash scene at a toll plaza Friday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

An off-duty firefighter witnessed a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on Friday at a toll plaza on the Indiana Toll Road. The firefighter observed a collision involving a 2010 Ford Taurus and a 2010 red Ford truck, police said.

The firefighter called 911 to report the crash. One of the vehicles fled the scene and continued west on I-90. The firefighter followed the vehicle, police said.

ISP Trooper Logan Hensley located the vehicle around the 13.8-mile marker. Hensley observed the vehicle, which had significant front end damage, weaving between the middle and far right lane.

Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver continued for around half a mile before pulling off on the shoulder. Hensley and the firefighter were able to take the driver, identified as 47-year-old Shannon L. Taylor, into custody without incident, police said.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene, and the dog alerted police of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A search found a magnetic key hider with six bags of suspected heroin, police said.