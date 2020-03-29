You are the owner of this article.
Woman flees toll plaza crash scene, cited for drug use, police say
LAKE STATION — A Chicago woman was cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after fleeing a crash scene at a toll plaza Friday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

An off-duty firefighter witnessed a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on Friday at a toll plaza on the Indiana Toll Road. The firefighter observed a collision involving a 2010 Ford Taurus and a 2010 red Ford truck, police said.

The firefighter called 911 to report the crash. One of the vehicles fled the scene and continued west on I-90. The firefighter followed the vehicle, police said.

ISP Trooper Logan Hensley located the vehicle around the 13.8-mile marker. Hensley observed the vehicle, which had significant front end damage, weaving between the middle and far right lane.

Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver continued for around half a mile before pulling off on the shoulder. Hensley and the firefighter were able to take the driver, identified as 47-year-old Shannon L. Taylor, into custody without incident, police said.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene, and the dog alerted police of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A search found a magnetic key hider with six bags of suspected heroin, police said.

Taylor refused medical treatment and was transported to an area hospital where she agreed to have her blood drawn. She was then transported to the Lake County Jail.

Taylor is charged with felony possession of heroin with a prior conviction. She is also charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangering a person, leaving the scene of a crash while intoxicated and violating the stay-at-home order in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all misdemeanors.

Hensley was assisted by troopers Eric Madry, Jason Pratt, Amjad Umrani and Regan Smith.

Taylor's vehicle was impounded by Ridge Towing.

