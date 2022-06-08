Woman found at South Shore station died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say

CHESTERTON — The Porter County coroner's office and police have determined that a woman found dead Tuesday at the local Dune Park South Shore train station died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said her office was called out to the station at 33 E. U.S. 12 at 3:21 a.m. after the deceased woman's body was discovered by station staff.
Dykes encouraged anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit
suicidepreventionlifeline.org for help.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
060522-spt-bbh-lap_9
Lake Central’s Joey Carra (7) reacts after catching a fly ball in right field to end the sixth inning for Crown Point during the 4A Regional semifinal game Saturday morning at LaPorte High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060522-spt-bbh-lap_1
Lake Central’s Connor Misch (3), Joey Carra (7) and Hunter Snyder (4) celebrate as the Indians win 10-0 in the sixth inning over Crown Point during the 4A Regional semifinal game Saturday morning at LaPorte High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060522-spt-bbh-lap_6
Crown Point’s Blake Sabau (18) stretches to get the out to end the second inning against Lake Central during the 4A Regional semifinal game Saturday morning at LaPorte High School..
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn
Penn's Kiley Hinton, left, reacts with teammate Peyton Dwigans after scoring against Crown Point on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Aubrey Wroble, left, talks with assistant coach Jessica Brannagan after striking out against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Lexi Howard, right, throws to Sydney Meyer at first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Three ordained to diaconal ministry of prayer, service
Three-year-old Claire Booth stands beside her father, diaconate candidate Michael Booth, during the diaconal ordination Mass on Saturday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
Steve Euvino
Three ordained to diaconal ministry of prayer, service
The Rev. Michael Maginot, right, vests his nephew, Robert Ross, with the stole and dalmatic during the diaconal ordination Mass on Saturday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
Steve Euvino
060422-spt-bgo-lc_11
Crown Point’s Isaac Embry looks over his putt on the eighth hole during the Lake Central Sectional at Palmira Golf & Country Club on Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060422-spt-bgo-lc_16
Crown Point’s Ray Filter comes around on his tee shot at the fifth hole during the Lake Central Sectional at Palmira Golf & Country Club on Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Things getting corny at annual roast
Nolan Koedyker, 5, of Cedar Lake, samples an ear of corn at the Corn Roast.
Steve Euvino
Things getting corny at annual roast
Imani Cuevas, left, and Hannah Hlebasko, from Hub Vintage Mall & Antiques in Crown Point, shuck ears of corn.
Steve Euvino
060322-nws-mayor_1
Lake County Circuit Court judge Marissa McDermott administers the oath of office to newly elected mayor Pete Land during the caucus to replace outgoing mayor David Uran at the Moose Lodge in Crown Point Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Something's fishy in Merrillville lake
Tilapia splash the crew from Lake & Pond Biologists as they are removed from tanks and released in Bon Aire Lake.
Chas Reilly, The Times
Valparaiso High School graduation
Family members wave to their graduating seniors Wednesday at the Valparaiso High School graduation ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso High School graduation
Alicia Bragg receives her diploma Wednesday at the Valparaiso High School graduation ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso High School graduation
Soon-to-be graduates Travis Kraud and Michaela Rush look over the program Wednesday at the Valparaiso High School graduation ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
060122-spt-sbn-cp_1
Crown Point’ s Samara Franson (33) carries the 4A regional championship trophy after the Bulldogs beat Lake Central 2-1 in the 4A Regional championship game at Crown Point High School on Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
060122-spt-sbn-cp_7
Lake Central’s Olivia Balog (21) pitches against Crown Point in the first inning of the 4A Regional championship game at Crown Point High School Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point State of the City address
Mayor David Uran is joined by his family, from left, son Ben, daughters Julie and Hailey, wife Katie, and daughter Nicole as they watch a video at the mayor's final State of the City address.
John J. Watkins The Times
Crown Point State of the City address
Mayor David Uran and clerk treasurer Dave Benson embrace at the Crown Point State of the City address.
John J. Watkins The Times
053122-spt-bbh-val_13
Hobart’s Cam Gonzalez pitches in the first inning against Crown Point during the Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional Monday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
053122-spt-bbh-val_15
Crown Point players hoist the Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional trophy after beating Hobart 12-2 on Monday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
053122-spt-bbh-val_1
Crown Point’s Matt Corona (3) celebrates his three-run homer with teammates in the second inning Monday against Hobart during the Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional final.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony
Members of the Portage High School JROTC posted the colors at the city's Memorial Day service at Founder's Square.
Stan Maddux
Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony
Walter Spuck, 94, of Portage, left, was in boot camp during World War II, but the war ended before he could be deployed. He attended the Portage's Memorial Day service with his 92-year old wife, Dolly.
Stan Maddux
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Former Mayor James Metros, right, chats with Lafayette residents retired U.S. Navy Commander Dave Stanton and his wife Glenda on Monday at the annual Crown Point Memorial Day Ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point High School Royal Regiment member Vance Reed plays Taps as his fellow band member Muneera Rasheed echoes Monday at the annual Crown Point Memorial Day Ceremony at Historic Maplewood Cemetery.
John J. Watkins, The Times
