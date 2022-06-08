Woman found at South Shore station died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say

CHESTERTON — The Porter County coroner's office and police have determined that a woman found dead Tuesday at the local Dune Park South Shore train station died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said her office was called out to the station at 33 E. U.S. 12 at 3:21 a.m. after the deceased woman's body was discovered by station staff.

Dykes encouraged anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for help.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.