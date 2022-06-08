 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman found at South Shore station died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — The Porter County coroner's office and police have determined that a woman found dead Tuesday at the local Dune Park South Shore train station died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said her office was called out to the station at 33 E. U.S. 12 at 3:21 a.m. after the deceased woman's body was discovered by station staff.

Dykes encouraged anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for help.

