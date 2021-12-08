Woman found dead behind wheel of parked car, police say

GARY — A homicide investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was found behind the wheel of a car Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked near Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Police arrived and found an unresponsive woman in the driver's seat of the vehicle. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by authorities or the Lake County coroner's office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, individuals can call 866-CRIME-GP.

