Woman found dead in Gary fire was strangled to death, coroner says

GARY — A woman found dead in a garage fire in Gary was strangled to death, the coroner said. A former partner of the victim has since been charged with murder, according to police.

Lien Correa-Rios, 42, was found dead Nov. 2 after firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 300 block of East 43rd Avenue in Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merilee Frey.

Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation, the report said.

Correa-Rios lived in the 1400 block of Meadow Court in Rockford, Illinois. Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea said the woman is believed to be a victim of a domestic violence homicide.

"This case is another tragic reminder of our never-ending battle involving domestic violence in our region," O'Shea said in a news release. "Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of Lien Correa-Rios."

Brandon Bagnuolo, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, faces a charge of first-degree murder, according to a release from the Rockford Police Department. Bagnuolo was charged in Illinois and had previously been in a relationship with Correa-Rios, police said.

