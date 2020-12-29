Woman found dead in Gary fire was strangled to death, coroner says

GARY — A woman found dead in a garage fire in Gary was strangled to death, the coroner said. A former partner of the victim has since been charged with murder, according to police.
Lien Correa-Rios, 42, was found dead Nov. 2 after firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 300 block of East 43rd Avenue in Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merilee Frey.
Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation, the report said.
Correa-Rios lived in the 1400 block of Meadow Court in Rockford, Illinois. Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea said the woman is believed to be a victim of a domestic violence homicide.
"This case is another tragic reminder of our never-ending battle involving domestic violence in our region," O'Shea said in a news release. "Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of Lien Correa-Rios."
Brandon Bagnuolo, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, faces a charge of first-degree murder, according to a release from the Rockford Police Department. Bagnuolo was charged in Illinois and had previously been in a relationship with Correa-Rios, police said.
The woman was reported missing on Nov. 12 and an investigation was launched by Rockford authorities. After Correa-Rios was found dead in Gary, investigators determined it was a homicide.
When Bagnuolo was identified as a suspect and charged with the woman's death, he was already in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges, police said.
The victim remained unidentified for a period of time after she was found in Gary. The Lake County Coroner's office used DNA and dental comparisons in attempts to identify her.
The case was also investigated by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, the Gary Fire Department Arson Unit and the Lake County Homicide Unit.
No further information on the investigation was available.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.