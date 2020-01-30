Woman found dead in mobile home today was victim in November shooting at same location

HAMMOND — Police say they are trying to piece together whether a Nov. 1 shooting and Thursday’s discovery of a dead woman in a mobile home are related.

Sylvia Williams, 55, of Hammond, was found dead early Thursday in her mobile home lot in the 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue in Hammond.

Williams was shot, but survived, in the Nov. 1 incident at the same mobile home in Sheffield Estates, according to The Times archives.

She was shot again Thursday and pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. at Franciscan Health in Hammond, authorities said.

Charles Goforth, 56, of Independence, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness for the Nov. 1 shooting, court records show. He posted an $8,000 bond in that case in November, records show.

Police declined to say if Goforth was considered a prime suspect in Thursday's incident. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7 in that case.

