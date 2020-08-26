Woman found dead in reported home invasion, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LYNWOOD — A woman was found dead after police responded to a home invasion early Wednesday.

At 2 a.m. officers were called to a home invasion in the 19700 block of Terrace Avenue in Lynwood, said Lynwood Deputy Chief of Police Lawrence Weinbrecht.

A woman was found dead at the scene, Weinbrecht said. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death and home invasion.

At this time, police said they were unable to release further information about the nature of the woman’s death or the home invasion. Weinbrecht said more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.