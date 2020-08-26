 Skip to main content
Woman found dead in reported home invasion, police say
alert urgent

police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

LYNWOOD — A woman was found dead after police responded to a home invasion early Wednesday.

At 2 a.m. officers were called to a home invasion in the 19700 block of Terrace Avenue in Lynwood, said Lynwood Deputy Chief of Police Lawrence Weinbrecht.

A woman was found dead at the scene, Weinbrecht said. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death and home invasion.

At this time, police said they were unable to release further information about the nature of the woman’s death or the home invasion. Weinbrecht said more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

