Woman found dead inside parked car after report of shooting, police say

GARY — A 42-year-old was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked outside a residence Saturday night, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 9 p.m. to the 400 block of Jackson Street for a report of a woman who had been shot, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers arrived to find the woman inside a vehicle with bullet holes in the driver's side door, he said.
Gary firefighters helped police enter the vehicle, but the woman was unresponsive.
The woman's name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated crime, Hamady said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
