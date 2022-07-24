 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Woman found dead inside parked car after report of shooting, police say

  • 0
Police tape stock
File

GARY — A 42-year-old was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked outside a residence Saturday night, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 9 p.m. to the 400 block of Jackson Street for a report of a woman who had been shot, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers arrived to find the woman inside a vehicle with bullet holes in the driver's side door, he said.

Gary firefighters helped police enter the vehicle, but the woman was unresponsive.

The woman's name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated crime, Hamady said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts