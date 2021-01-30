 Skip to main content
Woman found dead; investigation ongoing, police say
GARY — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday afternoon. 

At 3:13 p.m. Gary officers were called to a report of a woman down in the 300 block of West 30th Avenue, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

When police arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office.

Police are still determining the nature of the injuries that led to her death, Westerfield said.

Gary's Metro Homicide Unit is investigating and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

