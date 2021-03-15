Woman found shot inside Region home, police say

GARY — A woman was shot early Sunday while inside a home, an official said.

Police found the woman, a 26-year-old from Gary, while responding about 12:11 a.m. that day to the 700 block of Hovey Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

There, the woman told officers she was inside a home in the area when an unknown male had shot her, Westerfield said.

An ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Gary Police Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.

