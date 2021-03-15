 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman found shot inside Region home, police say
alert urgent

Woman found shot inside Region home, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Police line
John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — A woman was shot early Sunday while inside a home, an official said.

Police found the woman, a 26-year-old from Gary, while responding about 12:11 a.m. that day to the 700 block of Hovey Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

There, the woman told officers she was inside a home in the area when an unknown male had shot her, Westerfield said.

An ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Gary Police Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts