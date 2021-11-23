Woman gets 4 months in prison for defrauding Cedar Lake softball club

Her defense team characterized Guska as a devoted mother fearful of the impact on her young children if she is imprisoned and better able to make restitution if freed on probation to continue working two jobs, as the sole support of her family.

The prosecution said Guska was one of a number of Cedar Lake residents who helped establish the Riptide softball organization three years ago.

Parents had to pay at least $1,200 to have their girls join the team to cover uniforms, equipment and tournament travel costs around the Midwest.

As the organization’s president, she took control of registration fees and donations and spent the money on herself.

She limited access to the organization’s board meetings and generated phony team budget documents and purchase invoices to conceal her fraudulent behavior.

The prosecution said the lack of accurate bookkeeping made it difficult to determine the full amount of money stolen that needs to be repaid.

Guska stated in her plea agreement last year the amount was more than $32,000, but now the two sides agreed Guska need only pay $29,490.

