Woman gets 55 years in prison for murder of 1-year-old foster child

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a Gary woman Wednesday to 50 years in prison and five on probation for the murder of her 1-year-old foster child in 2017.

Jamilia Hodge, 37, was convicted in March by a jury after a weeklong trial where Lake County prosecutors presented videos of detectives' interviews, which showed Hodge admitted she placed a hand over baby Emma Salinas' mouth and smothered her because she was crying.

Judge Salvador Vasquez said the case was difficult, in part, because Hodge had no contacts with law enforcement before her arrest in the murder case.

Before Hodge began caring for Emma and her three siblings in October 2016, she had cared for another group of siblings who were successfully reunited with their family, the judge said.

There were no indications that any of the other children placed in Hodge's care were injured, and there was no pattern of conduct to suggest Hodge might harm Emma, Vasquez said.

"Something went horribly wrong, and as a result of that an 18-month-old child died," the judge said. "This will have a lasting impact on those involved, including Emma's mother, her siblings and law enforcement."

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said the state presented evidence to the jury showing Hodge was the only person who fit into the timeline and confessed to killing Emma.

During the nearly five years Hodge's case was pending, the state's goal was always to get justice for Emma, Jatkiewicz said.

"Emma deserved better. She was a tiny little girl asleep in her crib," she said. "Perhaps a little fussy, perhaps a little uncomfortable."

If Emma were alive today, she would be nearing the end of first grade, Jatkiewicz said.

"Instead, Emma is buried 6 feet under the dirt," she said.

The prosecutor read a statement written by Emma's mother, Angela Salinas, who said her life will never be the same.

Salinas cries every time she thinks of Emma or hears her name.

"I just don't understand how people can be so ugly and crazy," she wrote.

Salinas said she went "through hell" dealing with the Indiana Department of Child Services and hopes the system never again allows a foster parent to kill a child.

Defense attorney Scott King said he advised Hodge not to give a statement and asked Vasquez to grant Hodge's request to appoint an appellate public defender.

Evidence presented at trial did not explain "how an injury of this magnitude was inflicted" on Emma, King said.

Emma suffered a fracture to her cervical spine and had a mark on her face, indicating she had been suffocated.

Whether Hodge's statements to police were voluntary will be a "major issue on appeal," he said. In a 2021 ruling, the court denied Hodge's motion to suppress her statements.

"We have to, as professionals, honor and respect the verdict," King said, even if he personally disagreed that the evidence presented at trial met the standard for prosecution.

King said Hodge continued to pursue an education after high school and was supporting her own daughter, her boyfriend, his adult relative and the foster children in her car at the time of Emma's death.

The defense attorney recommended Vasquez give Hodge a minimum sentence of 45 years.

Jatkiewicz asked for a sentence of 60 years because of Emma's young age and the position of trust Hodge held for the child.

Murder carries a possible penalty of 45 to 65 years in prison.

Vasquez said Hodge's lack of criminal history and relationship with her own now-6-year-old daughter warranted a shorter sentence, but he agreed with Jatkiewicz that Emma's age and Hodge's role as caregiver were aggravating factors.

"Ms. Hodge received a fair trial, a very proper trial," the judge said.

Vasquez said Hodge likely would be released from prison in her 60s and would be on parole for life. He granted her request to appoint an appellate public defender.

"We should never ever be in court on the death of an 18-month-old," he said. "It's bad enough we have to be here for murder cases generally."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.