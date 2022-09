Woman gets 90 days in jail for attempting to avoid testifying in battery case

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Tuesday ordered a woman to serve 90 days in jail for not complying with a subpoena issued shortly before her family reported her missing last month.

Amanda Lentner, 35, posted a video to social media shortly after she was served with the subpoena last month that revealed her intent to show disrespect or defiance of the court, Judge Samuel Cappas said.

"Your performance on that video was horrible," Cappas said. "It was disgusting. And you wore it proudly, like a badge of honor."

Lentner is a key witness in a domestic battery case filed in May against Hillard Hathaway III, 50, who was on bond at that time in a separate murder case stemming from a 2018 shooting in Gary.

Lake County Prosecutors Christopher Bruno said during a hearing last week Lentner was served with the subpoena Aug. 16. After she disappeared for several days, her family reported her missing Aug. 22, he said.

Concerns about Lenter's safety, spurred in part by false information circulated on social media, led the Gary Police Department and FBI Gang Response Investigative Team to expend resources in an attempt to locate her, Bruno said.

She was arrested Sept. 9, attorneys said.

Lentner's attorney, Patrick Young, said she complied with the subpoena Monday and asked that she be released on her own recognizance.

Lentner apologized to Cappas for "making a mockery" of the court and blamed her choices on alcohol abuse.

Lentner's sentence means she'll still be in jail — and presumably available to testify — if Hathaway's trial in his domestic battery case goes forward the week of Oct. 24.

He's scheduled to face a jury the week of Jan. 23 on charges murder and attempted murder linked to a Jan. 25, 2018, shooting that resulted in the death of Danny Leake, 44, at a junkyard in the 1400 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.

Hathaway has pleaded not guilty in both of his pending cases.