Woman guilty of murdering her 1-year-old foster child

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury listened to a defense expert's testimony Friday about false confessions but ultimately convicted a Gary woman of murdering her 1-year-old foster child in 2017.

Jamilia Hodge, 36, admitted in an interview with detectives in May 2017 she put her hand over 1-year-old Emma Salinas' mouth and smothered her because she was crying.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz asked the jury to consider how Hodge behaved after making the confession toward the end of an interrogation that spanned 12 hours over two days.

"She stops talking to herself. She stops trying to convince herself," Jatkiewicz said. "She's finally come clean."

In a video of the interview, former Hobart Detective Sgt. Jeremy Ogden asked Hodge what he should tell Emma's mother.

"That I'm sorry that I let her down," Hodge said. "That I didn't mean it. It just happened."

Hodge's attorney, Scott King, told jurors it was the state's obligation to present all the evidence but Jatkiewicz and Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes never called Hodge's boyfriend or the boyfriend's relative to testify.

The two men — along with Hodge, Emma, two other foster children and Hodge's own 1-year-old daughter — were in the home in the 7500 block of Ash Avenue in Gary the night Emma died.

"Do you find that reasonable?" King asked. "Why in heaven's name would we go through this effort ... and not call (the two men)? What wouldn't they want you to hear from them?"

King said Hodge's statement to detectives was "not a confession."

"It is a product of continued, continued, continued pressure," he said.

"'Let me hold your hand,' 'Do you believe in God?'" King said, recalling how Ogden spoke to Hodge at times.

When being friendly didn't work, Ogden and Detective Sgt. Ed Gonzalez yelled at Hodge, King said.

After deliberating for less than three hours, the jury found Hodge guilty of murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in death of a person younger than 14 years old.

The possible penalty for murder is 45 to 65 years. Hodge already has served nearly five years in jail while awaiting trial. She must serve 75% of any sentence imposed by Judge Salvador Vasquez.

Jatkiewicz told the jury Emma didn't just die, she was murdered.

A forensic pathologist with the Lake County coroner's office testified Emma died from asphyxiation and also suffered blunt force trauma to her head, which caused a dislocation of the atlanto-occipital joint at the base of her skull.

Jatkiewicz said Hodge sounded relatively calm when she called 911 because she already had some time to process what she'd done to Emma.

"She didn't believe she had the capacity to kill baby Emma," the deputy prosecutor said. "No one wants to believe that someone would intentionally kill a child."

Jatkiewicz said no responsible parent would put a baby down to sleep at 9:30 p.m. and not check on her again until 5 a.m. During that time, Hodge admitted she got a sippy cup for her own daughter but didn't give Emma anything to drink.

In her videotaped interview with police, Hodge repeatedly referred to Emma as "the damn baby."

"Who says that?" Jatikiewicz said. "Unless they're trying to distance themselves from that act."

The deputy prosecutor reminded the jury the defense expert also testified that just because police use certain tactics doesn't necessarily mean a confession is false.

"Baby Emma was placed in her care," Jatkiewicz said. "She had a duty to protect Emma, but she failed."

Hodge may be sorry, but Emma is dead and Hodge must be held accountable, she said.

Vasquez scheduled Hodge's sentencing hearing for April 13.

