Woman had kids in SUV when she intentionally struck their half-siblings' mother, police say

CROWN POINT — A Calumet City woman was wanted Wednesday on a charge alleging her two children were in her SUV when she intentionally drove into another woman in Hammond.
Porche Ward, 29, and the woman she's accused of hitting with a Pontiac Aztec both have children with the same man, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The woman told police the man called her to pick him up from Dolton on Nov. 20. After picking him up, she started receiving messages from different phone numbers and assumed it was Ward, records state.
Ward called the woman from Ward's cellphone, and the woman sent a text message back telling Ward to leave her alone, records state.
After the woman arrived home in the 3300 block of 175th Street in Hammond, Ward pulled up and said she wanted to talk to the man, according to court documents.
The woman told Ward to leave, they argued, and the woman began to walk away from Ward's Pontiac. She told police she heard Ward rev the engine, and she was struck by the front of the SUV.
Ward had her two children in the Pontiac with her at the time, records allege.
The woman ended up on the hood of the Pontiac, but fell to the ground as Ward drove away, records allege.
The woman later sought treatment at Community Hospital, where she was diagnosed with multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her body and a bruised ankle.
Ward was charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995.
