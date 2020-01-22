You are the owner of this article.
Woman held at gunpoint gives up coat and wallet, runs to Citgo for help, police say


GARY — Police are investigating after a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint while walking in the city's West Side. 

The woman, age 42, said she was walking about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday to the nearby Citgo gas station in the 1500 block of Ralston Street when she was approached from behind by two juveniles, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. 

The two males were wearing all black and displayed a firearm and demanded her possessions, she said. 

"She gave them her coat, wallet and money. The males then fled the area and she ran to the gas station for help," Westerfield said. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Corporal Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210.

To remain anonymous, call the department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Lauren Cross

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times.

