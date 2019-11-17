CROWN POINT — An attorney for a Gary woman accused of fatally shooting the father of her children this month filed a petition to allow bail in her case.
Danitta L. Cannon, 27, was charged with murder Nov. 6 in the shooting death of Terrell Gill, 32, on Nov. 4 at their apartment in the 800 block of County Line Road.
Cannon told police she shot Gill, her boyfriend, by accident while their children were in the apartment, court records show.
Defense attorney John Cantrell asked Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen O'Halloran to affirm Cannon's not guilty plea.
Murder defendants typically aren't afforded bail, unless a judge finds the presumption of their guilt is not strong.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Cantrell and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said they would work with a magistrate to schedule bail hearings.
Cannon's next hearing is currently set for Jan. 14.
Amir O. Hasan
Angel Nicole Cessna
Anthony Lamont Anderson
Aristedes Pena Jr.
Caesar Villagran
Carnell B. Griffin Jr.
Charles Hinton IV
Charles S. Barkdale
Charles Thomas McDowell
Christian Lashaun Hayes
Christopher Allen Costello
Christopher Kalevski
David Allen Pasyk Sr.
David Charles Brand Jr.
Debra Lynn Sievers Jones
Deidra Ann Middleton
Deshawn Glenn McKinney Sr.
Devante Jamal Turner
Earl Williams
Edgar F. Martinez
Elbert Darnell Nicholson Jr.
Erick David Kegebein
Erik William Schneider
Exavier Lloyd Porter
Felipe Rodriguez
Indalecio R. Morales
James Depaul Alexanderson
James Michael Durkin Sr.
James Richard Porter
Jeffrey Jerome Payne
Jessy Brandon Casey
John Andrew Owens Jr.
Jose Manuel Malagon
Joseph Johntrell Wright
Joshua Michael Brown
Julius Cinqua Johnson
Keith Kevin Maynie
Keyanta Khristopher Dean
Lonnie Darnell Hutton
Lora Rae Vanbaren
Luis Hernandez
Mark Anthony Redmon
Melvin Eugene Tate Jr.
Michael Jeffrey Keilman
Mohammed Najeb Ariffe
Patricia Kenosha Davis
Randall Steven O'Connor
Rebecca Nannette Schroer
Rhoda Jean Giglio
Roger Dean Smith
Ronald J. Lesniewski
Ruben Garza
Ruben Jarvez Moland II
Simmone Latyra Alston
Tammarashea Marie Jones
Theodis Larry Armstead
Tiffany Dawn Holman
Tony Fleming
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email