CROWN POINT — An attorney for a Gary woman accused of fatally shooting the father of her children this month filed a petition to allow bail in her case. 

Danitta L. Cannon, 27, was charged with murder Nov. 6 in the shooting death of Terrell Gill, 32, on Nov. 4 at their apartment in the 800 block of County Line Road.

Cannon told police she shot Gill, her boyfriend, by accident while their children were in the apartment, court records show.

Defense attorney John Cantrell asked Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen O'Halloran to affirm Cannon's not guilty plea.

Murder defendants typically aren't afforded bail, unless a judge finds the presumption of their guilt is not strong.

Cantrell and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said they would work with a magistrate to schedule bail hearings.

Cannon's next hearing is currently set for Jan. 14.

