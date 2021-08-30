Woman hit boyfriend's head with hammer, fought with cops, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago woman was charged with five felony counts alleging she hit a boyfriend in the head with a hammer Saturday in Gary, broke out his car windows and fought police as they arrested her.

Eva L. Santiago, 32, was in custody Monday on two counts of burglary, two counts of domestic battery and one count of residential entry, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Santiago also is facing misdemeanor counts of theft, resisting law enforcement, interference with reporting a crime and criminal mischief. She has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

A Gary man told police he went out Friday night. About 1 a.m., he began receiving about 20 calls from Santiago, whom he had been dating for about 11 months, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

When he returned to his home about 2:30 a.m., he noticed his surveillance system was not working, records state.

He encountered Santiago in his bedroom, and she began accusing him of cheating on her, court documents allege.

The man told police he asked Santiago about a missing camera, then realized Santiago had a hammer in her hand.