Woman hit boyfriend's head with hammer, fought with cops, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago woman was charged with five felony counts alleging she hit a boyfriend in the head with a hammer Saturday in Gary, broke out his car windows and fought police as they arrested her.
Eva L. Santiago, 32, was in custody Monday on two counts of burglary, two counts of domestic battery and one count of residential entry, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Santiago also is facing misdemeanor counts of theft, resisting law enforcement, interference with reporting a crime and criminal mischief. She has not yet entered pleas to the charges.
A Gary man told police he went out Friday night. About 1 a.m., he began receiving about 20 calls from Santiago, whom he had been dating for about 11 months, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
When he returned to his home about 2:30 a.m., he noticed his surveillance system was not working, records state.
He encountered Santiago in his bedroom, and she began accusing him of cheating on her, court documents allege.
The man told police he asked Santiago about a missing camera, then realized Santiago had a hammer in her hand.
The man alleged Santiago swung the hammer, striking him in the left side of the head. When he put up his hands and said, "You win," Santiago swung the hammer again and hit a wall, records state.
The man told police he ran into his garage, and Santiago followed him and began breaking windows on his Dodge Challenger with the hammer.
He was able to run back into the house and lock Santiago out, records state.
The man told police Santiago climbed back into his home through an open window, and he fled to a relative's home.
Police found Santiago inside the man's home and told her to leave, but she refused, records state.
She kicked an officer in the chest and abdomen and struck another officer in the leg as they attempted to place her in handcuffs, according to court documents.