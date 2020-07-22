Woman hit by gunfire while driving, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 64-year-old woman was driving when a man fired multiple rounds at her, hitting her in the leg, police said.

At 4:02 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to a reported gunshot victim near East Fifth Avenue and Kentucky Street, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The woman told police she was driving east on Fifth Avenue when a gray SUV passed her on the right shoulder. She then shifted to the center lane and continued driving.

As the woman tried merging back to the right lane, the SUV sped up next to her passenger side, shooting three rounds into her car, Westerfield said.

One bullet struck the woman’s leg and another hit her car. The SUV then fled south on Kentucky Street.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and she is in stable condition.

Police said the shooter was described as a black man with prescription glasses. The SUV is believed to be a 2015 or newer model.