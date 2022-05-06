 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman identified in ongoing death investigation, coroner says

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.

 The Times, file

GARY — A deceased woman has been identified after she was found by first responders Friday morning. 

She has been identified as Angel Holmes, 33, according to the Lake County Coroner's office in Crown Point. The coroner's staff responded at 7:41 a.m. at Delaware Street and East 17th Avenue in Gary. 

Gary police, firefighters and Lake County Sheriff's investigators convened at the scene. Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the investigation is ongoing by Gary police and the incident is being classified as a death investigation at this time.  

Police and the coroner's office have not yet released the cause of the woman's death, which is under continued investigation. An autopsy is pending.  

The coroner's office released a detailed description of the woman on Friday, asking for the public's help in finding out who she is. 

Anyone with information on Holmes' death is asked to contact Gary/Metro Homicide Unit Sgt. William Poe at 219-755-3855.

