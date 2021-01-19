Woman in prison for child neglect wins early release, despite parents' objections

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a former day care operator's request for an early release from prison, nearly two years after she was sentenced to four years in prison for neglecting a 5-month-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries while in her care.

Rebecca Bennett, 40, of Griffith, earned reductions in her sentence for good behavior and completion of a rehabilitation program focused on building character while incarcerated, attorney Matthew Fech said.

Bennett appeared Tuesday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez seeking a modification allowing her to leave prison several months early and complete her sentence in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal objected to Bennett's modification request.

Amie and Michael Frassinone, the parents of the now 5-year-old boy, said Bennett should be required to serve all of her time in prison.

"I'm just upset that we even have to be here and have to have this discussion again," Amie Frassinone said.

She said she felt like her family was being punished, because her son didn't die.