Woman injured at Valpo industrial site, helicopter called in, police say

VALPARAISO — A medical helicopter was called in Monday morning for a crash-related incident at Pratt Industries Corrugating Division at 3155 Ind. 49, according to Valparaiso police.
A woman was injured, police said.
Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.
