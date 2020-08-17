You are the owner of this article.
Woman injured at Valpo industrial site, helicopter called in, police say
New Pratt Industries paper facility

A view of the world’s largest corrugated cardboard plant at Pratt Industries, in Valparaiso.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

VALPARAISO — A medical helicopter was called in Monday morning for a crash-related incident at Pratt Industries Corrugating Division at 3155 Ind. 49, according to Valparaiso police.

A woman was injured, police said.

Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

