Woman injured officer's eye during scuffle at new casino, police say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman made her first court appearance Friday on charges alleging she injured a Gary police officer's eye while he was attempting to arrest her after she refused to leave the Hard Rock Casino.

Tiara S. Johnson, 29, is accused of hitting the officer in the face with her hands and nails June 23 as he attempted to handcuff her.

The officer suffered numerous cuts to his face and eyes and subconjunctival bleeding from his left eye, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Johnson's behalf to felony counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Gary police responded about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday to the casino, 54 W. 29th Ave., after Johnson and a friend became angry because the friend was denied entrance, records state.

Johnson and her friend allegedly began curing at police and saying they weren't going anywhere. The scuffle between Johnson and the officer occurred after she used both hands to push his chest, and he attempted to arrest her, records state.

