PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old local woman, who was allegedly battered by a man she knows, told Porter County police one of the hypodermic needles he uses for illegal drugs poked her hand during the Sunday incident.

A county officer said he called out around 4 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance in the 700 block of Eagle Creek Road, where officers had already been twice earlier in the day.

The woman reportedly told police she was attempting to leave the residence to avoid further problems with the accused, Mark Bryk, 35, and his new girlfriend.

As she searched for her belongings in the garage, the woman found in Bryk's lunchbox a small bag of what she believed was heroin and her hand was punctured by an uncapped hypodermic needle, police said.

Bryk is accused of attempting to take a cell phone the woman was using to record her search and the two wound up on the floor in front of the woman's child, according to the incident report. Other children were also home and witnessed the incident, she said.

Police said they were provided with a syringe containing a brown liquid and the suspected heroin. They found the video footage matched the woman's description of the incident.

Bryk accused the woman of planting the drug and needles in his lunchbox, police said.

Bryk was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and possession of a syringe, according to police.