Woman jailed after stealing nearly $11,400 from elderly woman
Woman jailed after stealing nearly $11,400 from elderly woman

Christine O'Brien

Christine O'Brien

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old Portage woman, who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $11,400 from an elderly woman whose house she cleaned, seemed surprised when she was hauled off to prison Friday to begin serving a two-year term.

But Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski sought twice as much time behind bars for Christine O'Brien, arguing she has prior theft offenses and stole from an elderly woman in this most recent case.

"How much destruction is this woman allowed to leave in her path?" he asked.

After listening to a statement on behalf of the victim, Urbanski told the court that O'Brien stole not just money, but also memories and destroyed families.

O'Brien told Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer before sentencing that she was an entirely different person with a good job and a loving partner. She asked for forgiveness.

The thefts in question occurred between December 2017 and July 2018, according to court records.

The theft was reported by the victim's sister, who made the discovery while paying bills on behalf of her sister, who was in the hospital, police said. It was discovered O'Brien wrote checks to herself without the victim's permission while the woman was in the hospital.

The elderly victim reportedly told police she had twice given O'Brien advances on her pay to help her through financial struggles.

Police identified 19 fraudulent checks written by O'Brien.

O'Brien told police she had the victim's permission to write the checks, according to court documents.

While not excusing her behavior, defense attorney Mark Chargualaf told the court that O'Brien never knew her father and was abandoned by her mother.

"Some of this may have been based on mere survival," he said.

Chargualaf sought probation and said his client needs help.

