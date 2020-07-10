Woman jailed after stealing nearly $11,400 from elderly woman

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old Portage woman, who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $11,400 from an elderly woman whose house she cleaned, seemed surprised when she was hauled off to prison Friday to begin serving a two-year term.
But Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski sought twice as much time behind bars for Christine O'Brien, arguing she has prior theft offenses and stole from an elderly woman in this most recent case.
"How much destruction is this woman allowed to leave in her path?" he asked.
After listening to a statement on behalf of the victim, Urbanski told the court that O'Brien stole not just money, but also memories and destroyed families.
O'Brien told Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer before sentencing that she was an entirely different person with a good job and a loving partner. She asked for forgiveness.
The thefts in question occurred between December 2017 and July 2018, according to court records.
The theft was reported by the victim's sister, who made the discovery while paying bills on behalf of her sister, who was in the hospital, police said. It was discovered O'Brien wrote checks to herself without the victim's permission while the woman was in the hospital.
The elderly victim reportedly told police she had twice given O'Brien advances on her pay to help her through financial struggles.
Police identified 19 fraudulent checks written by O'Brien.
O'Brien told police she had the victim's permission to write the checks, according to court documents.
While not excusing her behavior, defense attorney Mark Chargualaf told the court that O'Brien never knew her father and was abandoned by her mother.
"Some of this may have been based on mere survival," he said.
Chargualaf sought probation and said his client needs help.
Andrew Joseph Jugovic
Ashley Dawn Griffith
Ashley Lee Hilton
Carter Ronald Metheny
Cecilia Renee Valencia
Clarissa Celia Pena
Diana Leigh Meeks
Heather Renee Kemp
James Matthew Grigsby Jr.
James Olious Dabney
Jamie Dale Vickery
Jennifer Rhea Schuttema
Jeremy Alan Hill
John Joseph Heelan
Kathryn Lynn Hoekstra
Keith Allen Flowers
Kevin Charles Mazzacapo
Kristy Renee York
Marco Antonio Lopez-Sandoval
Matthew John Wendover
Michael Anthony Martin
Michael Robert Schroeder
Nicholas Shane Cruz-Lopez
Nicholus Thomas Wilke
Nina Kosic
Richard Teddy Yarchan
Robert Alan Luwpas
Roy Allen Adkisson
Tiffany Latrese Turner
Troy Lamont Hearst
Wesley Scott Neher
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.