Woman jumps from moving SUV during argument; driver faces OWI charges, police say
Woman jumps from moving SUV during argument; driver faces OWI charges, police say

Samuel Clarida

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old South Haven man faces drunk driving charges after a woman jumped out of his moving vehicle Thursday night during an argument and was taken to the hospital unconscious, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

Samuel Clarida, who had a blood alcohol content level just more than twice the legal limit, reportedly told police he and the woman had just left Sportsman's bar in South Haven where he consumed a bucket of six beers.

He said his 25-year-old female companion from Lake Station had been drinking alcohol as well.

Police said they were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. to assist medics regarding the unconscious woman.

Clarida said he was travelling north on McCool Road in his SUV when he and his female passenger got into an argument, police said. The woman asked Clarida to pull over so she could get out, but he refused.

She then opened the passenger door while the vehicle was moving 40 mph and jumped out, police said.

Clarida, who faces three misdemeanor counts of drunk driving, was taken to Porter County Jail.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a result of the severity of her injuries, police said.

