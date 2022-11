Woman killed in 2021 shooting was an innocent bystander, newly unsealed charges show

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed Monday allege a Gary man shot a woman to death at a gas station in 2021 after a run-in with her child's father, whom the defendant had accused of looking at a car.

James M. Guyton, 22, is accused of driving up and firing multiple shots at a man and the man's car about 12:45 p.m. May 3, 2021, as the man exited a gas station in the 3100 block of West 15th Avenue in Gary.

Jaelynn Williams, 21, of Gary, the mother of the man's children, was seated in the man's Chevrolet Implala, which was parked at a gas pump, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Williams was shot twice in the head and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man was able to duck and run for cover and wasn't hurt in the shooting, records state.

Guyton was scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday on one count of murder.

The man told police he first encountered the defendant, who was later identified as Guyton, as he walked into the gas station.

Guyton, who was driving a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu, asked the man why he was looking at Guyton's car, records state.

The man said he told Guyton he was only looking in the direction of Guyton's car and continued into the store. When he exited, Guyton began shooting at him and took off south on Chase Street in the Malibu, records state.

A witness told police Guyton asked for a ride a couple of days after the homicide from Indianapolis back to Gary.

During the ride, Guyton told the witness he got into a shootout with a man at the gas station, records state.

Surveillance video from the gas station did not corroborate that story, according to court documents.

Detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit secured the charge against Guyton in May 2022, but his case remained sealed pending his arrest.