UPDATE: Woman killed, man wounded in Lansing shooting

LANSING — A University Park woman was killed and a man was wounded Sunday morning in a shooting in Lansing, authorities said.

Tayveona Edwards, 20, of University Park, and a 24-year-old man were shot about 9:20 a.m. in the area of 184th Street and Violet Avenue, Lansing police Lt. Al Phillips said.

Police responded to the area for a report of shots fired and found Edwards and the man.

The Lansing Fire Department transported two people to hospitals after the shooting, Deputy Chief John Grady said.

Edwards was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. Sunday at Franciscan Health Munster hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The death was ruled a homicide.

The 24-year-old man was in stable condition, police said.

Police don't believe the shooting was random, Phillips said.