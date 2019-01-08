MICHIGAN CITY — Police are continuing to investigate why a woman shot her parents to death and then killed herself.
Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski said the bodies of Barbara Evans, 71; Walter Evans, 73, and Tammy Evans, 48, were found in their home Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of North Meer Road by a relative of the family who also lived at the home. The relative called 911 upon discovering the bodies.
Tammy Evans is the daughter of Barbara and Walter Evans.
Yagelski said while the bodies were found yesterday, "they had been there for some time."
Police determined Walter and Barbara Evans had been shot inside their home and died. The shots were determined to have been fired by Tammy Evans. Tammy Evans eventually shot and killed herself, Yagelski said.
A handgun and handwritten note were located with Tammy Evans in a separate area of the home from where her parents' bodies were found.
Yagelski declined to say what was in the note, nor provide a motive for the murder-suicide.
The evidence collected included a handgun, spent bullet casings and a handwritten note, Yagelski said.