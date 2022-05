Woman knocks out employee at Walmart salon after refusing to pay, police say

HOBART — A woman knocked a salon employee out after she refused to pay for services and then fled Walmart, police said.

Police said the battery happened at 11 a.m. April 29 inside the Hobart in Walmart on East 79th Avenue.

Officers met with the employee, who said the woman came into the salon to have her eyebrows serviced. However, once the beautician serviced the woman and told her the price, the suspect refused to pay the full price, insisting she pay less.

The employee then told the woman she would have to pay the full amount.

In response, the suspect punched the employee, causing her to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. Once the employee regained consciousness, the suspect had already fled the building.

After the attack, the victim said she felt dizzy and she was having difficulty standing.

The suspect was described as having a heart-shaped tattoo on her face. She was wearing a dark-colored long sleeve zip-up with light-colored sweatpants and dark-colored fuzzy house slippers. In addition, she had a dark-colored bonnet covering her head.

The Hobart Police Department released the surveillance image in hopes someone can identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michal Gallagher at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org or call him at 219-942-4991.

