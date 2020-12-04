Woman leads chase into Michigan, nearly hits cops before crashing, police say

LAPORTE — A 36-year-old woman sought for an alleged store theft led police on a chase into Michigan and back that ended with a crash, according to a news release.

Shannon G. Burton, of Elkhart, faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and theft, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving and possession of paraphernalia, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

She was taken to the LaPorte County jail and held on a $1,505 cash-only bond, police said.

The 15-year-old passenger was found to be runaway from Kosciusko County and is being held at the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center on felony counts of possession of a narcotic, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, police said. She also faces misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

Michigan City police initiated the pursuit shortly before noon Sunday following the report of a theft from the Meijer store at 5150 Franklin St., according to the news release.

