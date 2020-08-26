Woman leads chase twice after violating new cellphone law, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A woman led a chase after she was caught with her cellphone in her hand while driving, violating Indiana’s new driving law, police said.

Sheila S. Kinney, 45, of LaPorte, was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement and she was issued citations for distracted driving with cellphone usage, operating with an expired driver’s license, disregarding a stop sign and discarding a lit cigarette from a vehicle, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:29 a.m. Wednesday LaPorte County Sgt. Scott Boswell was driving north on L Street approaching First Street when he saw a woman driving while holding a cellphone in her left hand, said LaPorte County Capt. Derek Allen.

Since the hands-free driving law went into effect on July 1, it is now illegal to hold a cellphone while driving. Boswell pulled the vehicle over on First Street near Fisher Street and approached the vehicle to talk to the driver.

As the officer stood next to the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped away going west on First Street, police said. Boswell got back into his squad car and chased the woman.