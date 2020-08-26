Woman leads chase twice after violating new cellphone law, police say

LAPORTE — A woman led a chase after she was caught with her cellphone in her hand while driving, violating Indiana’s new driving law, police said.
Sheila S. Kinney, 45, of LaPorte, was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement and she was issued citations for distracted driving with cellphone usage, operating with an expired driver’s license, disregarding a stop sign and discarding a lit cigarette from a vehicle, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.
At 9:29 a.m. Wednesday LaPorte County Sgt. Scott Boswell was driving north on L Street approaching First Street when he saw a woman driving while holding a cellphone in her left hand, said LaPorte County Capt. Derek Allen.
Since the hands-free driving law went into effect on July 1, it is now illegal to hold a cellphone while driving. Boswell pulled the vehicle over on First Street near Fisher Street and approached the vehicle to talk to the driver.
As the officer stood next to the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped away going west on First Street, police said. Boswell got back into his squad car and chased the woman.
The woman then stopped the car on First Street near M Street and Boswell got out of his squad car to speak with her again. However, she fled a second time with Boswell standing next to her car, police said.
The officer chased the woman onto Central Avenue and then east on Weller Avenue, until she stopped a third time at Weller Avenue and Hawthorne Street. After she refused to follow commands from police, officers pulled her out of the car, Allen said.
After she was out of her vehicle, she allegedly continued resisting law enforcement and was eventually arrested. The driver was identified as Kinney and she was transported to LaPorte County Jail, where she remains on a $755 cash-only bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.