 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Woman leaving church struck and injured another driver and fled, Portage police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Angela Franchville

Angela Franchville

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 32-year-old Gary woman was taken into custody late Sunday morning after allegedly striking another vehicle while leaving church, injuring the driver and then fleeing the scene, Portage police said.

Angela Franchville reportedly told police she had just left church on Arlene Street and was attempting to turn west on Stone Avenue when her vehicle was sideswiped by another.

Franchville said she did not stop to exchange information with the other driver, even after seeing police and "a lot of people" gathering around the other vehicle, according to the incident report.

Police said they found Frachville nearby with heavy front passenger side damage to her vehicle and discovered she did not have a driver's license.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old Lake Station woman, was complaining of chest and leg pain following the crash and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said.

Franchville was taken into custody and faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, according to police.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

$24,000 space camper turns Tesla's Cybertruck into a versatile campervan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts