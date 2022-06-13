Woman leaving church struck and injured another driver and fled, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 32-year-old Gary woman was taken into custody late Sunday morning after allegedly striking another vehicle while leaving church, injuring the driver and then fleeing the scene, Portage police said.

Angela Franchville reportedly told police she had just left church on Arlene Street and was attempting to turn west on Stone Avenue when her vehicle was sideswiped by another.

Franchville said she did not stop to exchange information with the other driver, even after seeing police and "a lot of people" gathering around the other vehicle, according to the incident report.

Police said they found Frachville nearby with heavy front passenger side damage to her vehicle and discovered she did not have a driver's license.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old Lake Station woman, was complaining of chest and leg pain following the crash and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said.

Franchville was taken into custody and faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, according to police.

