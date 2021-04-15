 Skip to main content
Woman nearly collides with cop, leads chase forcing other motorists off the road, police say
Woman nearly collides with cop, leads chase forcing other motorists off the road, police say

LAPORTE — A 39-year-old Michigan City woman faces numerous charges after driving erratically and leading officers on a chase that nearly resulted in a head-on collision with one officer and forced other motorists off the road, county police said.

Judith Taylor faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness, and misdemeanor aggressive driving and reckless driving, according to police.

Police said they were alerted at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday about a reckless driver eastbound on U.S. 20. A county police officer spotted the vehicle headed southbound on Fail Road and passing another motorist in a no-passing zone.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

After having to pull over to avoid a head-on collision, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle at which time it sped off, police said. The driver, later identified as Taylor, continued south on Fail Road and forced other motorists off the roadway.

Taylor then headed west on Ind. 2 through LaPorte, avoiding a couple set of tire deflating devices placed by police in her path and forcing oncoming motorists off the road.

The vehicle then left the roadway in the 11800 west block of County Road 300 South and was boxed in by police.

Taylor was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and held on a $755 cash-only bond, police said.

