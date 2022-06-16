Woman on life support says she tried to wrestle gun from suicidal boyfriend, Porter County charge says

VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old woman shot Monday at a Chesterton hotel, who is on life support at a Chicago hospital, reportedly told police she was struck by a bullet while trying to wrestle a handgun away from her suicidal boyfriend.

When Matthew Devon Rinehart put the handgun to his head, the woman said she placed herself between the young man and the weapon, according to a newly-filed charging document.

"(The woman) stated that, 'everything went white,' she heard Matthew yelling, 'No! No! No!' and she saw blood," police said. "Her next memory is waking up on a ventilator."

The new details are part of a document charging Rinehart, of Gary, with a felony count of criminal recklessness.

Officials initially said the young man would be charged with a felony count of assisting a suicide.

The charge of criminal recklessness says when Rinehart put the gun to his head, his girlfriend attempted to grab it, resulting in a struggle, during which time the weapon fired and the woman was shot in the face.

Rinehart, who is in custody at the Porter County Jail, is scheduled to appear Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Rinehart told police a different version of the events leading up the shooting, claiming both he and the woman were feeling suicidal.

Rinehart said he took the handgun Sunday and went into a wooded area near the Best Western Indian Oak hotel at 558 Indian Boundary Road with the intention of killing himself, according to a charging document. He did not follow through with those plans and returned to the couple's hotel room with the gun.

On Monday, the woman took the gun into the hotel room bathroom with the intention of killing herself, the court document says. Rinehart said he took the gun from the woman, who argued for it back, claiming it belonged to her family member.

Rinehart said he gave the Smith & Wesson handgun back to the woman, despite her threats to kill herself, police said.

He reportedly said he later tried to take the gun back from the woman, who pointed it at her face, a charging document says.

"Matthew stated that there was a back-and-forth between the handgun being pointed at his face and her face when the handgun went off and struck (the woman) in the face," police said. "Matthew stated that he did not pull the trigger."

Chesterton police said they responded to the shooting call around 10:33 a.m. Monday.

The injured woman was taken to the nearby Northwest Health-Porter hospital and then airlifted to the The University of Chicago Medical Center.

Her last know condition was serious, police said.

