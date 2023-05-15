PORTER TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Crown Point man faces multiple felony counts after bloodying a woman he knows and pointing an AR-15 at her, threatening to "put a bullet in her head," Porter County police say.

James Relinski, who clams to have once been a police officer in Illinois, faces felony criminal counts of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, strangulation, intimidation and pointing a weapon, according to the arrest report.

Police said they responded at 12:35 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1400 block of Happy Valley Road after receiving a 911 hang up call where they heard a crying female repeatedly saying, "leave" or "please."

Another person then contacted police saying the woman in question had texted her asking that she call 911.

Police said they were initially told the woman in question was not home. When police persisted, they heard a man from inside the home say, "go lock the door and don't let them in."

Police entered the home and found the woman in question in the basement with blood all over her face and shirt, the arrest report says. Relinski, who was also in the room, was placed in handcuffs.

The woman said Relinski was intoxicated and had repeatedly choked her to the point of nearly passing out, police said. He also struck her in the head and ear, and pointed the AR-15 rifle at her and "racked it back, which she believed was him chambering a round," according to police.

She told police she pushed the muzzle of the gun to the ground and was able to text a friend for help and dial 911, though she was unable to speak to the dispatcher due to Relinski being in the same room.

"(The alleged victim) hung the phone up so that James would not be made aware that officers were called to the residence," the report says.

A juvenile was found to be in an adjacent room and close enough to have heard the incident in question, police said.

Police said they recovered the rifle in question, which had blood on it. The gun was not loaded.

A second firearm was also found and confiscated with the AR-15.

A jail mugshot of Relinski was not yet available Monday morning.

