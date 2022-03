Woman pleads guilty after being accused of allowing man to cook meth in family home

CROWN POINT — A woman initially accused in 2020 of allowing her boyfriend to cook methamphetamine in a home where her children lived pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

Abigail L. Ziembicki, 38, of Hobart, admitted to the level 6 felony count and was sentenced to two years in prison, which was suspended in favor of probation.

Ziembicki's attorney, Herbert Shaps, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas his client already has enrolled in a drug treatment program, which was a condition of her plea agreement.

In exchange for Ziembicki's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss her remaining charges, which included neglect of a dependent.

Ziembicki and Thomas A. Wenzel were arrested in February 2020 after police conducting surveillance on Ziembicki's home in the 1200 block of West Cleveland Avenue in Hobart saw Wenzel leave, pulled him over and arrested him on drug charges.

According to charging documents, police went back to Ziembicki's home, and she consented to a search. Officers found evidence of a "one-pot" meth lab in a back room, records state.

Prosecutors charged Wenzel with manufacturing methamphetamine and other counts, but the case was dismissed after his death at age 41.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.