Woman pleads guilty but mentally ill to nearly severing man's penis
CROWN POINT — A Dyer woman pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday to charges alleging she nearly severed her father's penis during a bipolar episode in 2018.

Darlene G. Wozniak, 56, was observed staring at a wall with "evil eyes" before she attacked the man Dec. 13, 2018, with a pair of scissors in their Dyer home, according to her plea agreement.

Wozniak was found to be mentally competent to stand trial, but a mental health professional concluded she has a serious mental illness, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Dyer police arrived at the home to find the man screaming in pain in a hospital bed set up for him in the living room, records state.

Wozniak allegedly locked herself in a room before police forced their way in and arrested her, records state. She has been in custody since her arrest.

She pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. In exchange for her plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a higher Level 3 felony count and a different Level 5 felony count.

Defense attorney Herbert Shaps and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus will argue the length of Wozniak's sentence.

The possible penalty for a Level 5 felony is one to six years in prison.

At sentencing, Wozniak will receive credit for time served while awaiting a resolution of her case. She must serve at least 75% of any sentence imposed. 

Judge Samuel Cappas scheduled her sentencing for July 30.   

