Woman pleads guilty in abuse, homicide of wife's 10-year-old brother

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville woman pleaded guilty to one count of felony neglect Thursday in connection with the homicide of her wife's 10-year-old brother following several months of abuse in 2020.

Rachel R. Wright, 28, admitted in a plea agreement that she and her wife, April L. Wright, 28, dislocated two of 10-year-old Leviticus Kuchta's cervical vertebrae and his mandible, killing him.

Police found Leviticus dead after Rachel Wright called 911 on Oct. 12, 2021, and medics responded to their home in the 7100 block of Fillmore Court in Merrillville.

The boy "had apparent and significant injuries of different ages all over his body," the plea agreement states.

Rachel Wright admitted she personally observed April Wright knowingly and intentionally injury Leviticus between July 1, 2020, and Oct. 12, 2020, and voluntarily participated in injuring the boy with April Wright.

Rachel Wright observed Leviticus' injuries, including facial cuts and puncture wounds, a lacerated and swollen upper lip, bruised eyes, ulcers to the base of his penis, cuts to his hands, swollen and bruised hands, numerous cuts all over his back, swollen ankles, infected toes, and lacerations and puncture wounds to the back of both ears, court records state.

Despite knowing April Wright had caused the boy's injuries and could kill him, Rachel Wright continued to allow Leviticus to remain in April Wright's care and failed to stop or prevent the abuse, the plea agreement says.

After the boy died, Rachel and April Wright falsely reported his injuries were caused by a dirt bike accident, records state. Rachel Wright initially told police April Wright never hit Leviticus, not even as a form of punishment.

Neither of the women ever sought medical care for Leviticus, the plea agreement states.

Rachel Wright's attorney, John Cantrell, asked Judge Gina Jones to vacate a jury trial scheduled to begin Monday.

"This is a case of discipline that went way too far," Cantrell said after the hearing. "My client regrets her participation in the death of this child."

Rachel Wright could face a sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison, if Jones accepts her plea agreement.

Cantrell and Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Maureen Koonce and Jessica Arnold were expected to argue the length of Rachel Wright's sentencing.

Rachel Wright agreed to testify against April Wright and agreed she will not be sentenced until her wife's case is resolved.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss several other counts against Rachel Wright, including murder. Had she gone to trial next week and been convicted of murder, she could have faced a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison.

April Wright, who has pleaded not guilty, appeared in court Sept. 22 alongside attorney Patrick Young. He asked for a continuance to Nov. 3 for a possible change-of-plea hearing.

Leviticus' homicide wasn't the first time April Wright, who previously was known as April Kuchta, was at the center of a case involving a child victim.

She was convicted in 2011 of luring a 17-year-old boy to her Valparaiso home, placing him in handcuffs at knifepoint and sexually assaulting him in February 2011, court records state. The defendant was 16 at the time.

At the time of her arrest in Leviticus' homicide, April Wright was on probation for pepper-spraying an ex-girlfriend in the face during an attack in January 2019 at a Hobart motel room, court records show.

According to charging documents in April Wright's murder case, Leviticus was in the legal custody of his grandmother.

His mother, Tina Kuchta, 52, was incarcerated at the time for a 2018 conviction for dealing in a controlled substance in Porter County, records show.

A relative told police Leviticus Kuchta's grandfather died in August 2020, and April Wright volunteered to watch Leviticus for their grandmother. The relative claimed she had witnessed April and Rachel Wright hit Leviticus and April Wright's 3-year-old son, records allege.

April Wright's son was removed from her home by Child Protective Services after Leviticus' death, court records state.