Woman pleads guilty in deadly drunken driving crash

CROWN POINT — A Dyer woman pleaded guilty Friday to reckless homicide in connection with a deadly drunken driving crash in April 2021 in Merrillville.

Lori L. Garrett, 61, admitted in her plea agreement she struck pedestrian Jason Hudock on April 23, 2021, at U.S. 30 and McKinley Street in Merrillville.

Hudock, 42, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Garrett's plea agreement, Garrett could face a sentence of one to six years.

She agreed to successfully complete an alcohol program as a condition of probation, records show.

Garrett pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.

In exchange for her pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several level 4 felony counts, including causing death when operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury.

Merrillville police found Garrett parked near U.S. 30 and Merrillville Road after the crash, according to court records.

She admitted she spontaneously told an officer she "hit a deer or someone else" and "only had a few drinks earlier in the day."

Police obtained a warrant for a blood draw, which showed Garrett had a blood alcohol content of 0.15. The legal limit for driving in Indiana is 0.08.

Garrett's sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 2.