Woman pleads guilty in drunken driving that left 1 dead, 1 severely injured

CROWN POINT — A 27-year-old woman pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a crash in Gary in April 2019 that killed a man and left another woman in a coma for about two months.

Kayla N. Norwood, of Indianapolis, could face a sentence of one to 8.5 years if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts her plea agreement.

Norwood was accused of climbing out of her car after the rollover crash April 19, 2019, on U.S. 20 at Interstate 90 and leaving the scene as a police officer helped firefighters extricate the two victims.

Jerome L. Moore Jr., 29, died at the scene, and Valerie Duncan, 27, suffered serious head injuries, according to police and court records. Duncan initially was not expected to survive but awoke after about two months in a coma and gave a statement to police.

Norwood pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a level 5 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

In exchange for her pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several counts of operating while intoxicated.