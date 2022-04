Woman pleads guilty in her 3-year-old son's beating death

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to neglecting her 3-year-old son, who died last fall as a result of child abuse.

Kylie E. Fugate, 23, and her boyfriend, Joseph R. Pridemore Sr., 32, each were charged after Fugate's 3-year-old son Keegan Fugate died Oct. 12 from blunt force trauma to his head and body.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Fugate's plea agreement, he would sentence her to 10 years in prison with no option for alternative placement and three years of probation.

According to charging documents, the Indiana Department of Child Services returned Keegan to his mother's care about three weeks before his death.

Fugate initially lied to police, telling them Pridemore did not live with her at an apartment in Gary's Miller section and that Pridemore's mother had been watching her children the evening of Oct. 11 while she was at work at a South Haven gas station, records state.

Fugate later admitted she left Keegan with Pridemore when she left for work just before 3 p.m. and began receiving text messages from Pridemore about 5 p.m. that Keegan had vomited several times.

She noticed the boy was breathing heavily when she arrived home from work after 11:30 p.m., but she didn't call 911 until he stopped breathing early the next morning, court records state.

Fugate pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony. In exchange for her plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to drop a higher level 1 felony neglect count.

Pridemore pleaded not guilty in December to one count of murder. If convicted, he could face a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison.

Fugate's attorney, Lemuel Stigler, asked that her sentencing hearing be set anytime after mid-July.

Cappas scheduled the sentencing for July 26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.