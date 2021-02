Woman pleads guilty in OWI crash that critically injured El Salto cook, father of 2

CROWN POINT — A Hebron woman admitted to being intoxicated when she caused a head-on crash on U.S. 30 in late 2019 that caused a man's life-threatening injuries.

Jessica E. Eversole, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts the plea agreement, Eversole would receive a three-year sentence. Prosecutors plan to argue she should serve the time in prison, but her attorney can argue for alternative placement.

Charging documents alleged Eversole was speeding in the wrong direction and without headlights on before she collided with another vehicle Dec. 10, 2019, in front of Southlake Kia in Hobart.

The other driver, Miguel Morquecho, suffered various injuries, including broken legs, a broken pelvis, broken ribs, spinal fractures and bruised lungs.