Woman pleads guilty in shooting, standoff with police

CROWN POINT — A 42-year-old woman pleaded guilty last week in connection with a shooting last year that wounded her pregnant neighbor and sparked a standoff with Gary police.

Pamela L. Hunter, of Gary, admitted Friday to one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts her plea agreement, Hunter could face a sentence of one to four years.

Hunter shot her neighbor's pregnant sister in the thigh April 14, 2021, during an argument with the neighbor outside their homes in the 2000 block of Vermont Street, court records state.

In exchange for Hunter's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss seven felony counts, the highest of which was a level 3 felony. Hunter agreed to continue to abide by a no-contact order and forfeit the semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting for destruction.

Hunter was represented by attorney Darnail Lyles.

According to charging documents, Hunter and her family members retreated into their home after the shooting and refused to exit when Gary police arrived.

Police had to disperse a crowd of about 40 people, including several females who were throwing patio chairs, bottles and rocks at a house, court records state.

Cappas scheduled Hunter's sentencing for Sept. 9.