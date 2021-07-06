Woman pleads guilty to choking child for telling others she was molested

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman pleaded guilty last week to strangling an 8-year-old girl for telling other children she had been molested by a man the defendant allowed to live in their home.

Romitchus L. Bowers, 37, would be sentenced to 18 months in jail, which would be suspended in favor of probation if Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts her plea agreement.

Bowers pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of strangulation, a level 6 felony.

Bowers' co-defendant, Jeremy B. Hudson, 23, was sentenced in May to eight years in prison for molesting the girl.

He received a maximum sentence under his plea agreement and must register for life as a sexually violent predator.

Hudson was living with Bowers in Gary when he forced the girl to perform oral sex on him.

When Bowers learned the girl had told other children in the house, she took the girl in a bedroom and choked the girl until the girl could not talk, according to the plea agreement.

At Hudson's sentencing hearing, the girl's current legal guardian told Vasquez the girl was traumatized as a result of the sexual and physical abuse.