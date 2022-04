Woman pleads guilty to helping lure man to NWI so others could kill him

CROWN POINT — A woman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man she was accused of helping to lure to Gary so her boyfriend and three others could kill him.

Jazmin J. Garcia, 20, of Monticello, Indiana, admitted in her plea agreement she picked up Jacquice Baylock, 18, in Illinois on July 1, 2020 and took him to 19th Avenue and Taney Place in Gary at the direction of her four co-defendants.

After arriving at the location, Garcia complied with her co-defendants' orders to leave Baylock in the car and get into another vehicle, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

As Garcia walked away from Baylock, she saw her boyfriend, Devin S. Barron, and Jason Hinton walk past her with guns in their hands, documents state.

Garcia got into a vehicle with Dwain E. Cunigan and Laquan M. Tolliver and they started to drive back to where she left Baylock, records state.

As Garcia, Cunigan and Tolliver drove by the car she drove to Gary, Garcia saw Hinton shoot Baylock once and Barron shoot Baylock about five times, the plea agreement states.

After the shooting, Barron and Hinton gathered money that Baylock had dropped and got into a third vehicle, records state. Garcia admitted they all returned to Illinois, where she saw Barron, Hinton, Cunigan and Tolliver split the money taken from Baylok.

Baylock, of Lynwood, was shot once in the head, twice in the back, twice in the arm, once in the upper chest and neck, and twice in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

Hinton and Tolliver each have pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges.

Barron being held without bond in the Cook County Jail on unrelated charges, Cook County sheriff's records showed.

Tolliver also was being held in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said.

Garcia, who was represented by attorney John Cantrell, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony.

If Judge Samuel Cappas accepts her plea agreement, she could face three to 16 years in prison.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge, which would have carried a possible penalty of 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted.

Garcia told Cappas she understood prosecutors could withdraw her plea agreement if she doesn't meet her obligations to cooperate with the state.

She has agreed she will not be sentenced until her co-defendants' cases are resolved.

