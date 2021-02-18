Woman pleads guilty to reduced charge in killing allegedly fueled by jealousy

CROWN POINT — A Chicago woman could face a sentence of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a Hammond woman in 2017.
Kashena L. Hayes, 27, admitted to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.
In exchange for her plea, the Lake County prosecutor's office agreed to dismiss a murder count, which carried a possible sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison.
Hayes and her boyfriend, Lavell Holloway, 28, were each charged with murdering Kadejah Ariel Jackson, 21, on Jan. 27, 2017, in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond.
According to court records, Hayes wanted to fight Jackson because Holloway had an affair with Jackson.
A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Holloway of murder last year, and he was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
At his sentencing hearing in November, Holloway maintained his innocence and said Hayes, the mother of his child, had been falsely accused.
Jackson's mother said she didn't understand why the shooting happened.
"I have nothing without Kadejah," she said. "Nothing."
She used to have five children, but now has only four, she said. It's a loss she will deal with for the rest of her life.
"My child was my everything," she said. "She didn't deserve that."
Hayes first confronted Jackson at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City, and the women fought, court records state.
Early the next morning, Hayes went with two other women to Jackson's home in Hammond with objects like a bat, a stick or a pipe. Jackson's family yelled for them to leave, and Hayes and her friends retreated, records state.
When Jackson and her relatives went outside to see where Hayes and the others went, Hayes pulled up in Holloway's 2012 Nissan Altima and Holloway fired multiple shots from the passenger seat, records state.
Jackson was shot multiple times, but three relatives standing near her were not harmed.
Hayes was represented by attorney John Cantrell. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus handled the case for the state.
Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen Lang set Hayes' sentencing hearing for April 6.