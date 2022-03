Woman pleads guilty to reduced count in boyfriend's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A Michigan woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in the fatal shooting of a boyfriend in 2020 inside another woman's Merrillville apartment.

Princess A. Thurman, 23, of Lansing, Michigan, admitted in her plea agreement that she fought with 20-year-old Masceo Robinson, went into a bathroom to retrieve a firearm, came out and shot Robinson twice.

Robinson, of Merrillville, was shot in his abdomen and buttocks and died after he was taken to a hospital, according to court records and the Lake County coroner's office.

Thurman pleaded guilty to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. In exchange for her plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a murder charge.

If Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Thurman's plea agreement, Thurman would face a sentence of one to six years. The possible penalty for murder is 45 to 65 years in prison.

According to charging documents, the other woman told Merrillville police Robinson was her "on again, off again" boyfriend and father of her young child.

When the woman learned Robinson was dating Thurman, she communicated with Thurman via social media. She claimed the three agreed to attempt to maintain a polyamorous relationship, court records state.

The woman told police Robinson and Thurman stayed the night at her apartment but began arguing the following day.

The woman said she stopped Robinson from pushing Thurman and talked to him in the living room while Thurman went into a bathroom.

She was on her cellphone when she heard gunshots, looked up and saw Thurman holding a purple handgun, records allege.

