Woman pleads guilty to theft from former employee, agrees to pay $24K in restitution

CROWN POINT — A Portage woman pleaded guilty to reduced charges charges Thursday, admitting she stole money from a former employer in Hammond.

Joyce A. Goeman, 52, admitted to two counts of theft, a class A misdemeanor, and agreed to pay $24,000 in restitution over two years.

Her plea agreement calls for two consecutive sentences of one year in jail, each suspended in favor of probation.

Goeman initially was accused of embezzling more than $157,000 from Witham's Sales and Service in Hammond between July 2008 and September 2014, according to charging documents.

She was fired from the job after the business owners conducted an audit and found funds were missing from about 75 accounts, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Judge Salvador Vasquez questioned whether Goeman would be able to pay $1,000 a month in restitution for two years. If she misses a payment, she could have her probation revoked and be sent to jail, he said.

Defense attorney Eric Morris said Goeman would be able to make the payments, but he asked to delay sentencing for about two months while Goeman saves money in an effort to create a "cushion" for herself.

Goeman was charged in September 2016 with two counts of theft, one a class D felony and the second a level 6 felony. She was not arrested on the charges until January 2020.

Lake County prosecutors agreed to drop the felony charges in exchange for Goeman's pleas.

Vasquez set Goeman's sentencing for Oct. 20.